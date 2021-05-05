JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 284.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of DZS worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in DZS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $436.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. Analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

