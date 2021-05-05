Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.16. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. Analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

