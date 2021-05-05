Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.61% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.