Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi Sells 10,043 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $384,345.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $337,736.83.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $193,372.79.
- On Monday, March 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05.
Shares of PHAT opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $64.54.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
