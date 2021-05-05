Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi Sells 10,043 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $384,345.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $337,736.83.

On Thursday, April 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $193,372.79.

On Monday, March 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05.

Shares of PHAT opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

