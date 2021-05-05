Kathleen Alyce Waters Sells 5,290 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DVA opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.