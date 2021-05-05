Kathleen Alyce Waters Sells 5,290 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of DVA opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.
About DaVita
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.