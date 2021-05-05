Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 3,540 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38.

NYSE:W opened at $274.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.01. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

