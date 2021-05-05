Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 56,223 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

