Truist Securities Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,922.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.0% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

