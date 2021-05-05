Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $186.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average of $120.76.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,074,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,068,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

