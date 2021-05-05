Morgan Stanley Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $157.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Celanese stock opened at $165.15 on Monday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $165.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day moving average is $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

