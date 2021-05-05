Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $831.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.