Profound Medical (PRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of C($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 million.

Shares of PRN opened at C$22.76 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of C$15.43 and a 52-week high of C$36.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.10 million and a PE ratio of -14.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRN. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

