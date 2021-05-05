Euronav (EURN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

