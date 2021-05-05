FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.75.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $87.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. TFI International has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

