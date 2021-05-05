Valvoline Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

