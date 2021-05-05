Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Hits New 52-Week High at $281.63

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $281.63 and last traded at $279.29, with a volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.95.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

