Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Rises By 27.4%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesque stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Invesque has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Get Invesque alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHIVF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Invesque in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.