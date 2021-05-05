First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Up 28.0% in April

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $240.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. Research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

