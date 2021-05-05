Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,869,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 6,909,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Japan Post stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

