Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,869,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 6,909,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Japan Post stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.
About Japan Post
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.