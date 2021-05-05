Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $106.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,371 shares of company stock worth $10,842,369. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,104,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after buying an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,973,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.