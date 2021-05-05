Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

