O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.88

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.