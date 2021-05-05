National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGG. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. National Grid has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

