Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.67

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 37168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

