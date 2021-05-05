Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$45.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Capital Power traded as high as C$39.86 and last traded at C$39.37, with a volume of 54628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.19.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.19.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.