Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.71% from the company’s current price.

COMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of Compass stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Compass has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.