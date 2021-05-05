Bank of America Upgrades Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to “Buy”

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,091 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

