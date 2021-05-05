Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRHC opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $434,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,661,938.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,097 shares of company stock worth $2,279,466. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

