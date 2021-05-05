Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO):

4/29/2021 – Cisco Systems had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/26/2021 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

3/11/2021 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

