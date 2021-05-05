FY2021 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for DexCom in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $371.42 on Monday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 153.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,192 shares of company stock worth $12,681,786. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

