Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

NYSE HGV opened at $44.87 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.25 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after buying an additional 211,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

