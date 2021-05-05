Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,123,494. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

