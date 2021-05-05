FY2021 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Increased by Analyst

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.29. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

PAG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

PAG stock opened at $90.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,936,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 172,183 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

