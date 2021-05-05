Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Manhattan Associates in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $134.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.93.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

