FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rentokil Initial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $34.71 on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

