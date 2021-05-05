DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Coursera stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

