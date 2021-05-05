Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.50 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.64 million, a P/E ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

