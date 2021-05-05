Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $958.60 million, a PE ratio of -109.22 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $7,160,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

