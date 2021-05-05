Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

