BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

DOOO stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $40,156,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BRP by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 374,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

