BMO Capital Markets Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $101.27 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

