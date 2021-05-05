Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Mercer International stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,589,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

