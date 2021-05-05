The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded at Boenning Scattergood

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPRN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BPRN opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

