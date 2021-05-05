Oppenheimer Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,510.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $84.00 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,354.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,323.91 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,932.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

