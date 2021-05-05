Microchip Technology (MCHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.67-1.79 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.67-1.79 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.41. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

