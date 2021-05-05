Bumble (BMBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Bumble to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. Loop Capital began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.