Alphatec (ATEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Alphatec has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $64,174.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,981.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,959 shares of company stock worth $2,080,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

