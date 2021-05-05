Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $685.89 Million

Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report $685.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $666.37 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $545.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 133.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $292,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

