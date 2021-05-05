AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $155.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $156.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

