theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TGLO opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. theglobe.com has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18.
theglobe.com Company Profile
