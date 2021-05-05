theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGLO opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. theglobe.com has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Get theglobe.com alerts:

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.